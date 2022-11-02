Marquette County economic development corporation business grant has over $300,000

Front door
Front door(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) wants to bring attention to its revolving loan fund.

The loan is being managed through the Marquette County Economic Development Corporation.

The LSCP currently has more than $300,000 to loan out. Organizers said the main goal of the fund is to help businesses in the community become successful. LSCP staff also said Marquette is one of the few communities that has a revolving loan fund.

“The main goal of the fund is to help businesses be successful so as that money, as businesses pay that loan back. The money becomes available from more businesses to lend it. So, it’s constantly evolving.” said LSCP Director of Business Development Mary Myers.

This loan has been around for over six years, for more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy to stand jury trial

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County...
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County
Food collected from the drive will go towards the organization’s yearly food pantry for senior...
Hancock Little Brothers prepares for upcoming annual food drive
The U.P. Health System Bell Express Clinic has a new space at the hospital.
U.P. Health System - Bell Care Clinic moves to new space
TV6's Don Ryan tells you what you can expect on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Nov. 8 Ballot: What you need to know