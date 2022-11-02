Marquette County economic development corporation business grant has over $300,000

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) wants to bring attention to its revolving loan fund.

The loan is being managed through the Marquette County Economic Development Corporation.

The LSCP currently has more than $300,000 to loan out. Organizers said the main goal of the fund is to help businesses in the community become successful. LSCP staff also said Marquette is one of the few communities that has a revolving loan fund.

“The main goal of the fund is to help businesses be successful so as that money, as businesses pay that loan back. The money becomes available from more businesses to lend it. So, it’s constantly evolving.” said LSCP Director of Business Development Mary Myers.

This loan has been around for over six years, for more information, you can click here.

