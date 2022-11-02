Marquette City Planning Commission approves expansion for Fairfield Inn

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Marquette is set to expand.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Marquette City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a special land use permit for the hotel at 808 and 900 S. Lakeshore Blvd.

Commissioners said they found the Fairfield Inn expansion to be consistent with the city’s master plan.

“This is going to be an extension of a sort of different portion of their brand,” said Joy Cardillo, Marquette City Planning Commission Chair. “It’s still a Marriott property, but it’s more of a long-term stay property and it’s going to be extending out on the same lot that is existing.”

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously voted to rezone 1000 Wright St. from “Municipal” to “Civic,” as the city previously sold the property to Northern Michigan University.

As a final public hearing, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to revoke a special land use permit for 2090 S. US-41. This was simply a bookkeeping item due to the property being under new ownership. If the new owners want a special land use permit, they just need to go through the process again.

