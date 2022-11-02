Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County

Leah Harding 7 years later
Leah Harding 7 years later(Annette Giachino)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - Skeletal remains found in Florence County are not believed to be those of missing 31-year-old Leah Harding.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was in contact with the Dickinson County and Florence County Sheriff’s offices regarding the remains that were found on October 28.

The Houghton County Sheriff said some suspected the unidentified remains may be Harding, who was last seen on April 30, 2015 at a gas station in Baraga.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office provided investigative records, including dental records for comparison.

Forensic medical and dental professionals said preliminary results suggest that the remains are not Leah Harding.

