Late summer conditions before rain returns

An upper-level ridge will allow temperatures to climb at least 20° above normal. We could have some record highs broken today. Tomorrow will also be warm and dry, but winds will become breezy with gusts around 35mph. A cold front moves in by Friday morning. Showers will spread from west to east during the course of the day. Then, the front is expected to stall over the area. On Saturday an area of low pressure will lift north along the stalled front bringing another round of widespread rain showers. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.0″-2.50″. As of now, the highest amounts will likely occur in the southeast.

Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s west, mid to upper 60s central, upper 50s to 60° east

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Widespread rain showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Widespread rain showers and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Sunday: Light showers tapering off in the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid 40s west to mid 50s east

