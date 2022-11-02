K.I. Sawyer building demolition work held up

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking longer than expected.

They are now owned by Marquette County. In 2020, the county received $12 million in Federal CARES Act money to demolish the buildings for redevelopment.

However, there’s been a setback.

“In that process, there had to be an evaluation from the State Historic Preservation Office,” said State Senator Ed McBroom (R). “And they declared that these buildings have value to the people of Michigan and can’t immediately be torn down.”

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch said that determination pushed back the demolition, jeopardizing the federal money.

“Dollars that we have through CARES must be spent by May 2024. This process that we’re in right now might take us into June or July [2024],” Erbisch said.

Martha MacFarlane-Faes, deputy director of the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) said the agency is required to review projects receiving federal funding. The K.I. Sawyer site met its criteria for the National Register of Historic Places.

“Michigan was a very important point of strategy during the Cold War in protecting the United States, K.I. Sawyer plays into that. It’s probably the best example we have in Michigan of a strategic air base that’s relatively intact,” MacFarlane-Faes said.

MacFarlane-Faes said SHPO would like to document the structures, and it is not halting development.

“We’re not standing in the way of this. We understand the community’s interest in economic development,” MacFarlane-Faes said.

However, McBroom said time is of the essence. The senator said several businesses were looking to expand on the sites after the demolition but now must wait.

“These sites are prime development sites for those looking to locate here if they want to be near an airport, rail services, the culture of the U.P.” McBroom said.

The Marquette County Administrator said the vacant buildings have dangers.

“Lead-based paint issues on the exterior, interior, deteriorated ceilings, mold is a significant hazard,” Erbisch said.

MacFarlane-Faes said SHPO is currently working with the county to further review and study the buildings before they can be torn down.

“There are some additional steps they need to take and some documents they need to produce which they are working on and we’re helping with that process,” MacFarlane-Faes said.

But, there is no concrete timeline of when that will be finished.

Meanwhile, U.P. lawmakers say they plan to demand changes to SHPO’s leadership and budget when the legislature returns to Lansing after the election.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.