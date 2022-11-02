Finlandia Men’s hockey ties Northland

ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Owen Schmidt had a game as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-2-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with Northland (0-1-1), Tuesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center.

Finlandia got on the board first as Schmidt blasted the puck into the net with just 1:18 gone into the game. Northland got several strong saves from Viktor Wennberg to keep it at 1-0 as the period ended.

The Lumberjacks scored at the 3:18 mark in the second period to tie the game up. With 4:51 to go, Schmidt took advantage of two good passes to get his second goal of the night. That made it 2-1, Lions.

Northland countered just 1:32 later to tie it back up. In the third period, FinnU had several strong scoring chances that were denied by Wennberg. With under a minute to go, Schmidt was robbed of a hat trick by a great save.

Although it does not affect the overall records, Northland and Finlandia participated in a shootout after the overtime period. The Lions converted two of their four shots (sophomore Max Messier, freshman Matteo Ybarra). The Lumberjacks made their first shot; then sophomore Dakota Meyer stopped the other three.

Sophomores PJ Donnelly and Alex Walsh finished with two assists each. Junior Cooper Hoheisel and sophomore Nick Solema had 12 face-off wins a piece. Meyer finished with 29 saves.

Finlandia is off until Friday, Nov. 11, when they open the NCHA season at #14 Aurora. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

