Finlandia Men’s hockey ties Northland

Schmidt scores twice for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Owen Schmidt had a game as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-2-1) battled to a 2-2 tie with Northland (0-1-1), Tuesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center.

Finlandia got on the board first as Schmidt blasted the puck into the net with just 1:18 gone into the game.  Northland got several strong saves from Viktor Wennberg to keep it at 1-0 as the period ended.

The Lumberjacks scored at the 3:18 mark in the second period to tie the game up.  With 4:51 to go, Schmidt took advantage of two good passes to get his second goal of the night.  That made it 2-1, Lions.

Northland countered just 1:32 later to tie it back up.  In the third period, FinnU had several strong scoring chances that were denied by Wennberg.  With under a minute to go, Schmidt was robbed of a hat trick by a great save.

Although it does not affect the overall records, Northland and Finlandia participated in a shootout after the overtime period.  The Lions converted two of their four shots (sophomore Max Messier, freshman Matteo Ybarra).  The Lumberjacks made their first shot; then sophomore Dakota Meyer stopped the other three.

Sophomores PJ Donnelly and Alex Walsh finished with two assists each.  Junior Cooper Hoheisel and sophomore Nick Solema had 12 face-off wins a piece.  Meyer finished with 29 saves.

Finlandia is off until Friday, Nov. 11, when they open the NCHA season at #14 Aurora.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

