EV owner: Investment in electric infrastructure is vital

STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - Electric vehicles are all the rage, but is the payoff worth it? One mid-Michigan couple thinks so.

Nick Schmidt, a chief technology officer for a technology and energy company, fuels his cars each night. Not with gas, but with electricity.

“I’m always interested in technology,” he said. “Huge geek.”

The future is on full display at Nick and his wife, Alicia’s, Standish home. They have a Tesla, a geothermal field, and solar panels. They are also the first in the country to own Ford’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

“It was a total surprise,” Nick said when he got the call from the dealership. “For the most part, it doesn’t look like an EV truck, just a normal F-150.”

For the Schmidts, taking trips in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula is a frequent family activity. Some of the features that come with the Lightning make those trips much easier, at least according to Nick and Alicia.

Some of their favorite features of the Lightning include the front trunk - otherwise known as the Frunk. They also favor the massage seats, and the Lightning’s ability to go zero to 60 miles per hour in four seconds.

“When you tow it, it has instant torque,” Nick said, which is perfect for the frequent road trippers and their Airstream RV. It has made trips with their daughter more manageable and memorable.

“Driving back and forth a lot, autonomous features were great for the trips,” Nick continued.

Traveling in rural upper Michigan may not be as electrifying as the Lightning, though.

“We’ve been in northern Michigan and had issues finding functional working chargers,” Nick explained.

On top of lagging infrastructure, there’s often range anxiety for new electric vehicle owners. Even experienced EV owners like Nick and Alicia have cut it close.

“So, for the F-150, this edition, we pushed it 250 to 260 miles. When towing, the range is cut in half. We came a little closer than you want to in rural Michigan,” Nick said.

They were able to adjust to long trips through experience. Also, technology in the vehicles can plan out a charging schedule. Even though adjusted, they said investments in Michigan’s electric infrastructure is vital to electrification.

That’s the plan for Consumers Energy. Jeff Myrom is the director of electric vehicle customer products.

“We are working and partnering with EGLE, getting fast chargers every 50 miles along our major highways, and expanding the network so fast chargers are in rural areas,” Myrom explained.

Consumers’ goal is to power a million electric vehicles within Michigan by 2030. Some of that work is already done.

“For example, the sunrise side of the state, Rogers City, Tawas, West Branch, all locations we’ve worked with, fast chargers are ready and available there,” Myrom said.

It’s welcome news for Nick and Alicia.

“We’re excited to hear the state is investing in that because we love to go up north and are excited to take our vehicles there,” Nick said.

The state is also getting $110 million from the bi-partisan infrastructure deal, with hopes to increase the charging network.

“Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over five years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Another challenge for potential EV buyers is the price. Consumers Energy said they offer rebates for homeowners or business owners looking towards electrification. The rebates are for level two charging stations, which charge an EV overnight. The state of Michigan said with other incentives and rebates, nearly $10,000 could be taken off the final price of your EV.

For the Schmidts, they would also like to see more policies favoring electrification.

“Politicians need to realize this can work here. Maybe it is something we’ve done a poor job with. We focus so much on urban settings, the city, EVs in this location, or electrification in this location. This is America, this is Standish, Michigan. We need to be able to talk to both those people,” Nick explained.

Despite the challenges currently in place, Nick, Alicia, and Jeff said they believe Michigan truly is leading the charge (literally) in electrification.

“I would say we’re exceeding and taking off faster than most predictions five years ago,” Myrom said.

“With [General Motors] and Ford investing so much money in electrification, it could be a second revolution for Michigan as we think about this next step,” Nick said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.