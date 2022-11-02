Delta County Trades and Labor builds ramps, makes homes more accessible

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County family has a new ramp allowing them safer access to their home.

Delta County Trades and Labor union built the ramp with funding from local organizations. Those include the Wells and Gladstone Lions Clubs, the Community Action Agency, the U.P. Construction Council, U.P. Building Trades and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.

It took a day and a half and eight people to build the ramp.

“It feels good to help out the community a little bit. Helping out, building the ramp over there, cutting pieces, measuring, vetting, putting them together, screwing them in,” said Jason Gustafson, an apprentice for the Carpenter Millwrights Local 1510 Union.

This is a new program in the last year that gives families an easier and safer way to get in and out of their homes.

“A great community effort getting it done and with the help from some of our apprentices, like Jason, it really comes along to help the community,” said Brad Reed, the vice president of Delta County Trades and Labor.

If you are in Delta County and need a ramp to safely access your house, click here to contact the Community Action Agency.

