Delta County Trades and Labor builds ramps, makes homes more accessible

A ramp outside a home in Gladstone built by Delta Trades and Labor.
A ramp outside a home in Gladstone built by Delta Trades and Labor.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County family has a new ramp allowing them safer access to their home.

Delta County Trades and Labor union built the ramp with funding from local organizations. Those include the Wells and Gladstone Lions Clubs, the Community Action Agency, the U.P. Construction Council, U.P. Building Trades and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.

It took a day and a half and eight people to build the ramp.

“It feels good to help out the community a little bit. Helping out, building the ramp over there, cutting pieces, measuring, vetting, putting them together, screwing them in,” said Jason Gustafson, an apprentice for the Carpenter Millwrights Local 1510 Union.

This is a new program in the last year that gives families an easier and safer way to get in and out of their homes.

“A great community effort getting it done and with the help from some of our apprentices, like Jason, it really comes along to help the community,” said Brad Reed, the vice president of Delta County Trades and Labor.

If you are in Delta County and need a ramp to safely access your house, click here to contact the Community Action Agency.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan gives you the exclusive scoop on what you'll find on your Nov. 8 ballot.
Decision 2022: What's on the ballot in Upper Michigan? Part 2
Fire, police and EMS responded to a mock plane crash at the Delta County Airport.
‘A really big deal’: First responders train in mock plane crash at Delta County Airport
Delta County first responders at the training exercise.
‘A really big deal’: First responders train in mock plane crash at Delta County Airport
Plans to demolish 13 vacant buildings at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base are taking...
K.I. Sawyer building demolition work held up