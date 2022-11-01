UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic moves to new space

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Health System - Bell Express Care Clinic has a new space at the hospital.

The clinic opened just last week. Regional Director of Physician Practices Michelle Palomaki explains how it serves clients better.

“We can provide a lot of services in our express care clinic that maybe you need same-day services for, and you don’t have to try and wait to get in your physician’s office,” said Palomaki. “Our two nurse practitioners who are in there are very skilled and able to treat all sorts of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Palomaki also said patients and staff are already saying the new space is more convenient.

“There’s a nice seating area to sit get your injections and have your wait time we have a lot more space for our nurse staff and our providers in that area as well,” said Palomaki. “So that they actually can just sit down and be able to spend some time with a patient and have everything that they need”

The new space is the first suite to the left when you walk into the front clinic entrance at the bell. This new room is also right across the hall from the pharmacy. The suite also has an electronic doorbell for patient use. Palomaki also expressed how it can now provide same-day service.

“(If a) child comes home sick after school you can get them to come in the walk-in be treated and in and out in the same day without having to get through to your doctor’s office,” said Palomaki.

These renovations seek to do one thing which is to serve the community better. Hours of operation are still from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

