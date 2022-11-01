Three more really nice days

Conditions remain very comfortable and dry through Thursday. Our next front moves in by Friday morning with widespread rain showers. This front will stall over the U.P. on Saturday bringing another round of rain and isolated thundershowers. There will be times of moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will range 1.0″ to about 2.25″ in some places. This clears out on Sunday with cooler air moving in.

Today: Morning patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s south, low 60s inland, upper 50s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low to mid 60s elsewhere

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low to mid 60s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers and isolated thundershowers.

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Few showers early on in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

