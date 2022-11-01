Summer-like start to November with abundant sunshine, above-seasonal temps

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A cresting warm ridge of high pressure brings dry subsiding air and above-seasonal temperatures to Upper Michigan and much of the Midwestern United States midweek. After an overnight threat of patchy dense fog, especially near the Lake Michigan shore, daytime dissipation and heating takes over Wednesday in the U.P.

The pleasant weather stretch run in the region ends late Thursday as a Canadian Prairies system first enters the western counties, then spreads potentially soaking rain, few thunderstorms and gusty winds into Friday. Another round of moderate to heavy rain comes Saturday from a tailing system in the Central Plains. Total rainfall from Late Thursday to Saturday can exceed 2″, especially in the southern counties.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog -- patchy dense fog possible near the Lake Michigan shore with visibility less than a half mile

>Lows: Mid 30s to Upper 40s (colder inland)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with southwest gusts over 25 mph and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 70s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph and warm; increasing clouds with rain showers west late

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy early; clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy

>Highs: 50

