Negaunee Fire Department hosts trick-or-treaters

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department welcomed trick-or-treaters to explore the city’s fire station on Halloween.

Kids of all ages were welcome to grab some candy as long as they wore a costume.

It was also an opportunity for kids to explore equipment firefighters use.

Firefighters explained electronics like thermal cameras and showed what different hoses are for.

“It’s extremely important, especially not being able to do anything over the last couple years because of COVID,” said Mason Tompkins, Negaunee Fire Department firefighter and department secretary. “Getting to interact with the community again builds that relationship between first responders and civilians.”

Anyone who came out Monday night could also purchase tickets to enter a raffle for a side-by-side, with proceeds going toward the Upper Peninsula Firefighters Tournament.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.