MI Made: Chocolate Chipped Bakery and Grandpa Shorter’s

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Grandpa Shorter’s opened in 1946. The business is Petoskey’s original souvenir store and it is still family-owned.

Grandpa Shorter’s offers items that evoke the love of northern Michigan including a Petoskey Stone Lovers box, which retails for $75. There is also a Michigan Dip Lovers box that includes 9 different dip mixes, from sweet to savory.

Click here to find out more.

In Wixom, Michigan, Mary O’Connor opened Chocolate Chipped Bakery in 2017. The business offers 20 creative cookie flavors such as confetti cake batter, pumpkin spice chocolate chip, and oatmeal chocolate chip.

Click here to browse cookies from Chocolate Chipped Bakery.

Find out what the TV6 Morning News team thinks about these Michigan Made items.

