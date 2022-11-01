MI Future Educator Fellowship now available to students

MI Future Educator Fellowship
MI Future Educator Fellowship(MGN)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New bipartisan legislation seeks to help the next generation of future educators in Michigan. It’s called the MI Future Educator Fellowship.

It provides aspiring teachers a scholarship to eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while they train to be educators. Students working toward their first teacher certification can get $10,000 for tuition plus a stipend each semester of $9,600.

“To remove that burden, financially from every intern is huge because it creates space for them to focus on the students right in front of them, it aids in their opportunity for long-term hire in that district, an adjoining district or any district they choose to go to,” said Joe Lubig, NMU Teacher Education associate dean.

All eligible students are encouraged to apply for the MI Future Educator Fellowship and stipend. Find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Brian Helfert is now charged with 4 felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy to stand jury trial

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Investigators will not say where a hunter discovered human skeletal remains in Florence County...
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County
Food collected from the drive will go towards the organization’s yearly food pantry for senior...
Hancock Little Brothers prepares for upcoming annual food drive
The U.P. Health System Bell Express Clinic has a new space at the hospital.
U.P. Health System - Bell Care Clinic moves to new space
TV6's Don Ryan tells you what you can expect on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Nov. 8 Ballot: What you need to know