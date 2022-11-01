MI Future Educator Fellowship now available to students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New bipartisan legislation seeks to help the next generation of future educators in Michigan. It’s called the MI Future Educator Fellowship.

It provides aspiring teachers a scholarship to eliminate or lower the cost of tuition while they train to be educators. Students working toward their first teacher certification can get $10,000 for tuition plus a stipend each semester of $9,600.

“To remove that burden, financially from every intern is huge because it creates space for them to focus on the students right in front of them, it aids in their opportunity for long-term hire in that district, an adjoining district or any district they choose to go to,” said Joe Lubig, NMU Teacher Education associate dean.

All eligible students are encouraged to apply for the MI Future Educator Fellowship and stipend. Find out more by clicking here.

