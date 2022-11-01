Marquette parking ban to take effect

(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking is about to look a little different in the City of Marquette.

A winter parking ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. Cars will not be allowed to park on any city streets between 1 and 6 p.m. This allows the Department of Public Works to clear the roads when it snows.

The Marquette Police Department says it will begin enforcing the law after the first major snowfall.

“With the weather being nice right now, we’re not going to start ticketing right away,” said Captain James Finkbeiner, Marquette Police Department captain, “but we’re just encouraging people to start making plans for winter parking.”

Those in violation of the ban will have to pay a $75 fine. The ban will be in effect until April 1, 2023.

