Marquette County Board approves land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI

Marquette County Board
Marquette County Board(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A non-profit group is looking to beautify the K.I. Sawyer area and teach residents about gardening. The Marquette County Board met Tuesday afternoon and approved a land use agreement with Let’s Grow KI.

The land is located off Scorpion and Trailer Park Street. Next spring the plan is to put in a community garden with raised beds, a sandbox for children and shaded seating.

“We’re planning on bringing in compost and garden beds and having programs where people will learn how to garden so we really would like to build a more permanent location just for the neighborhood to gather and learn and grow,” said Jordan Russel, Let’s Grow KI founder.

The board also approved $50,000 for the Med Pro Share and EPIC Childcare initiative. That would see a new childcare facility in the west end of Marquette County.

