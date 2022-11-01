Manistique earns major awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Volleyball voting

Emma Jones named Player of the Year
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MPC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Player of the year: Emma Jones, Manistique Setter Junior

Coach of the year: Amy Nixon, Manistique

FIRST TEAM:

Player School Position Year

1. Nora Cunningham, Manistique OH Senior

2. Eliana Juchemich, Negaunee MH Senior

3. Addison Morton, Ishpeming MB Junior

4. Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee S Senior

5. Ellison Powell, Iron Mountain OH Senior

6. Ella Schuetter, Manistique MH Junior

SECOND TEAM:

1. Ashley Bell, Negaunee MH Junior

2. Emma Ellis, Iron Mountain S Senior

3. Faith Loman, Ishpeming OH Senior

4. Madison Marta, Westwood OH Senior

5. Sarah McDaniel, Manistique MH Senior

6. Lena Pleaugh, Gwinn S Senior

7. Leah Winch, Iron Mountain S/DS Senior

Honorable Mention:

1. Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming MB Freshman

2. Ava Hinkson, Manistique DS Senior

3. Megan Marta, Westwood OH Junior

4. Devin Messina, Gladstone L Senior

5. Martha Rutherford, Negaunee RS Senior

6. Carley Schoenow, Manistique OH Senior

Defensive Team:

1. Nora Cunningham, Manistique OH Senior

2. Kamry Flodin, Manistique L Sophomore

3. Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming MB Freshman

4. Marisa Hird, Negaunee L Junior

5. Devin Messina, Gladstone L Senior

6. Leah Winch, Iron Mountain S/DS Senior

