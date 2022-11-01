Manistique earns major awards in Mid Peninsula Conference Volleyball voting
Emma Jones named Player of the Year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - MPC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Player of the year: Emma Jones, Manistique Setter Junior
Coach of the year: Amy Nixon, Manistique
FIRST TEAM:
Player School Position Year
1. Nora Cunningham, Manistique OH Senior
2. Eliana Juchemich, Negaunee MH Senior
3. Addison Morton, Ishpeming MB Junior
4. Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee S Senior
5. Ellison Powell, Iron Mountain OH Senior
6. Ella Schuetter, Manistique MH Junior
SECOND TEAM:
1. Ashley Bell, Negaunee MH Junior
2. Emma Ellis, Iron Mountain S Senior
3. Faith Loman, Ishpeming OH Senior
4. Madison Marta, Westwood OH Senior
5. Sarah McDaniel, Manistique MH Senior
6. Lena Pleaugh, Gwinn S Senior
7. Leah Winch, Iron Mountain S/DS Senior
Honorable Mention:
1. Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming MB Freshman
2. Ava Hinkson, Manistique DS Senior
3. Megan Marta, Westwood OH Junior
4. Devin Messina, Gladstone L Senior
5. Martha Rutherford, Negaunee RS Senior
6. Carley Schoenow, Manistique OH Senior
Defensive Team:
1. Nora Cunningham, Manistique OH Senior
2. Kamry Flodin, Manistique L Sophomore
3. Mya Hemmer, Ishpeming MB Freshman
4. Marisa Hird, Negaunee L Junior
5. Devin Messina, Gladstone L Senior
6. Leah Winch, Iron Mountain S/DS Senior
