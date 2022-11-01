Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock

The back of the building
The back of the building(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A tenant and his pets made it out safely after an early morning fire in downtown Hancock.

According to the Hancock City Police Department, officers were called just after 3:50 a.m. Tuesday to a fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant at 512 Quincy Street. No injuries were reported, as one man made it out safely.

Police say the back of the building is heavily damaged. Fire crews cleared the scene before 7:00 a.m., and cones were placed on the sidewalk for clean-up.

Hancock City Police say the Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
Woman stabbed several times in Newberry; Boyfriend arrested for assault
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Images like this one are part of what has made the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore a popular...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore: A break from the pandemic tourism spike
Photo overlooking Beaver Creek
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore: A return to a more normal summer experience
nice
Three more really nice days
The Negaunee Fire Department welcomed trick-or-treaters to explore the city’s fire station on...
Negaunee Fire Department hosts trick-or-treaters