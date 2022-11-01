LR Swadley inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame

L.R. Swadley's acceptance speech at Ferris State University
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A prominent Marquette developer has been recognized for a lifetime of achievements.

L.R. Swadley has spent 40 years constructing and developing the Marquette area. He was the first president of the Home Builders Association of Michigan. He also served several stints on the National Association of Home Builders Board of Directors. Last Week, Swadley was inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.

Swadley says he’s honored to receive the award.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Swadley. “I’m numbered among a number of recipients over the years who have played a significant role in the construction industry and development all over our great state.”

Ferris State University held a special ceremony to honor Swadley’s many achievements throughout his time in the Michigan construction industry.

