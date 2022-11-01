Lakeview Elementary hosts Halloween parade

Lakeview Elementary students parade around the school in their costumes
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee elementary schoolers showed off their costumes in a parade this Halloween.

Lakeview Elementary students showed up to school in their costumes Monday. Parents and spectators watched as kids paraded dressed as superheroes, police officers, animals, and TV characters.

Lakeview’s principal, Heather Holman, says the event was fun for students.

“Kids spend so much time with their friends and their teachers,” said Heather Holman, Lakeview Elementary School principal. “I think it’s really important for them to get to show off their costumes and make it a really fun day.”

Lakeview Elementary’s Halloween parade started with kindergarteners at 12:15 p.m. and ended with 4th graders at 2:30 p.m.

