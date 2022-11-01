Ishpeming Public Schools installs new floor in old gym

The Ishpeming Public Schools new gym floor
The Ishpeming Public Schools new gym floor(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school is in the process of renovating its gym.

Ishpeming Public Schools’ original (or “old”) gym has had the same floor since it was built in the early 1900s. This summer, the school installed a new floor with the help of Robbins Flooring, an Ishpeming company.

The company specializes in making hardwood floors but often ships the floors to be installed elsewhere. Because of this, it is not often that the Robbins Flooring crew gets to see their floors finished and installed.

When the school invited the crew to see the floor, they jumped at the chance.

“We don’t really get a chance to see these final products,” said Jeff Adriano, Robins Flooring plant manager. “To be able to do this is something special.”

The school says it has plans to use the gym this basketball season.

“Now that we have a really functional gym again, we’re looking forward to actually having one or two varsity games in here again to celebrate the past and our history here,” said Seth Hoopingarner, Ishpeming Middle and High School principal.

The school also replaced the ceiling as part of the renovations. The next step will be installing new bleachers in the gym later this week.

