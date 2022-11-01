Ironwood leads list of Copper Mountain Conference Volleyball Players

Districts underway this week
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Volleyball 2022 All-Conference

Most Valuable Player: Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR

Defensive Player of the Year: Alaya Ruostala, Ironwood SR

Coach of the Year: Lisa Fechter, Ironwood

Team of the Year: Ironwood

Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:

Cori Jahfetson, Baraga SR

Sara Johnson, Jeffers JR

Aubree Keast, Wakefield-Marenisco JR

Hanna Larson, Jeffers SR

Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR

Madison Sterbenz, Ironwood SR

Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon SR

Copper Country Division 1st team Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team

Maddie Bushell, Lake Linen-Hubbell JR Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek SR

Cori Jahfetson,, Baraga SR Aubree Keast, Wakefield-Marenisco JR

Sara Johnson, Jeffers JR Tia Lahti, Ironwood SR

Hanna Larson, Jeffers SR Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR

Trisha Pietila, Chassell SR Madison Sterbenz, Ironwood SR

Kaeda Rajala, Jeffers JR Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon SR

Sophia Rice, L’Anse SR

Copper Country Division 2nd team Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team

McKenna Hendrickson, Baraga JR Emma Besonen, E-TC FR

Saige Hietala, Chassell SR Emmy Bobula, Ontonagon SR

Raena Kangas, Jeffers SR Noelle Grace, Wakefield-Marenisco FR

Kara Kinnunen, Lake Linden-Hubbell SR Savannah Hannu, Ironwood SR

Kylie Michaelson, Baraga SR Audra Pawlak, Ironwood SO

Olivia Shank, Lake Linden-Hubbell JR Brooke Stanislawski, Bessemer JR

Adelyn Swain, Dollar Bay JR

Chloe Turner, Jeffers SR

Honorable Mention: Honorable Mention:

Abi Codere, Lake Linden-Hubbell JR Emma Choronzy, Wakefield-Marenisco FR

Kaylee Lahti, L’Anse SR Hailey Krznarich, Wakefield-Marenisco SR

Mia Nordstrom, Jeffers FR Marissa Polkky, Ewen-Trout Creek SR

