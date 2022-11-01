Ironwood leads list of Copper Mountain Conference Volleyball Players
Districts underway this week
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Mountain Conference Volleyball 2022 All-Conference
Most Valuable Player: Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR
Defensive Player of the Year: Alaya Ruostala, Ironwood SR
Coach of the Year: Lisa Fechter, Ironwood
Team of the Year: Ironwood
Copper Mountain Conference Elite Team:
Cori Jahfetson, Baraga SR
Sara Johnson, Jeffers JR
Aubree Keast, Wakefield-Marenisco JR
Hanna Larson, Jeffers SR
Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR
Madison Sterbenz, Ironwood SR
Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon SR
Copper Country Division 1st team Porcupine Mountain Division 1st team
Maddie Bushell, Lake Linen-Hubbell JR Kate Borseth, Ewen-Trout Creek SR
Cori Jahfetson,, Baraga SR Aubree Keast, Wakefield-Marenisco JR
Sara Johnson, Jeffers JR Tia Lahti, Ironwood SR
Hanna Larson, Jeffers SR Alaya Ruotsala, Ironwood SR
Trisha Pietila, Chassell SR Madison Sterbenz, Ironwood SR
Kaeda Rajala, Jeffers JR Makennah Uotila, Ontonagon SR
Sophia Rice, L’Anse SR
Copper Country Division 2nd team Porcupine Mountain Division 2nd team
McKenna Hendrickson, Baraga JR Emma Besonen, E-TC FR
Saige Hietala, Chassell SR Emmy Bobula, Ontonagon SR
Raena Kangas, Jeffers SR Noelle Grace, Wakefield-Marenisco FR
Kara Kinnunen, Lake Linden-Hubbell SR Savannah Hannu, Ironwood SR
Kylie Michaelson, Baraga SR Audra Pawlak, Ironwood SO
Olivia Shank, Lake Linden-Hubbell JR Brooke Stanislawski, Bessemer JR
Adelyn Swain, Dollar Bay JR
Chloe Turner, Jeffers SR
Honorable Mention: Honorable Mention:
Abi Codere, Lake Linden-Hubbell JR Emma Choronzy, Wakefield-Marenisco FR
Kaylee Lahti, L’Anse SR Hailey Krznarich, Wakefield-Marenisco SR
Mia Nordstrom, Jeffers FR Marissa Polkky, Ewen-Trout Creek SR
