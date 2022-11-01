Ferris State ends Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer season in GLIAC Quarterfinal

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fell 3-1 to Ferris State in the GLIAC quarterfinals on Tuesday (Nov. 1) in Big Rapids at the Bulldog Soccer Field.

“Tough way to end the season today with a third loss to Ferris State, but I thought that our student-athletes gave it their all and left it all out on the field.” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Super thankful for our seniors. They gave everything to the program for the last 4-6 years and we will truly miss them.

“Wishing Ferris State the best as they move forward in the GLIAC tournament.”

The No. four seeded Ferris State got a goal early in the match when Avery Comartin found the back of the net in the 7th minute.

The Huskies, the fifth seed in the tournament, had chances in the ladder stages of the first half, with Stephanie Yeager knocking the crossbar from just outside the box in the 35th minute.

Before the break, Alicia Shatrau had her defender beat streaking up the right side with her shot just going wide of the left post.

Minutes into the second half, the Bulldogs would score the game-winning goal by Payton Price coming off a cross from Comartin.

The Huskies fought back to within one after Stephanie Yeager scored on a penalty kick, coming from a handball deep in the Bulldogs territory to make it 2-1 in favor of Ferris State.

Following a few corner kicks, FSU was able to find the back of the net for a third time, with Bella Vallone scoring at 82:29.

The Bulldogs outshot the Huskies 17-13, with both teams placing six shots on goal. FSU also held a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Yeager led the team with three shots, scoring the lone goal for the Huskies.

VanLangevelde faced eight shots making five saves on the day.

The contest concludes the careers of six Michigan Tech seniors: Neve Badalow, Alicia Shatrau, Keighley Blindauer, Gabby Sgambati, Stephanie Yeager and Haley Ruiter.

