Copper Country Running Company comes to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a fresh pair of shoes?

The Copper Country Running Club will be having a grand opening on November 12 along with a 5K and Kids 1 mile costume run.

There will be a 5K to commemorate the grand opening of the Copper Country Running Company.

The store prides itself on being a sportswear store for everyone, not just runners.

The Copper Country Running Company has more than just running shoes.

Click here to sign up for the 5K or Kids 1 mile.

Click here to see Copper Country Running Company on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.