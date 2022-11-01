Copper Country Running Company comes to Houghton
They say they’re a sportswear store for everyone
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a fresh pair of shoes?
The Copper Country Running Club will be having a grand opening on November 12 along with a 5K and Kids 1 mile costume run.
The store prides itself on being a sportswear store for everyone, not just runners.
