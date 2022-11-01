Copper Country Running Company comes to Houghton

They say they’re a sportswear store for everyone
Shoes at Copper Country Running Company
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for a fresh pair of shoes?

The Copper Country Running Club will be having a grand opening on November 12 along with a 5K and Kids 1 mile costume run.

The store prides itself on being a sportswear store for everyone, not just runners.

The Copper Country Running Company has more than just running shoes.

Click here to sign up for the 5K or Kids 1 mile.

Click here to see Copper Country Running Company on Facebook.

