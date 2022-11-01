Chocolay Lions Club hosts Halloween party

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Trick-or-treating and Halloween gatherings were on full display across Marquette County on Monday.

At Cherry Creek Elementary School in Chocolay Township, the Chocolay Lions Club held a party. It was the club’s 37th annual Halloween party and the first in-person since 2019.

Kids and adults came dressed as everything from Sonic the Hedgehog, to an inflatable Tyrannosaurs rex.

Kids participated in games like bean bag toss and even hockey with some Northern Michigan University players.

Chocolay Lions Club President Pete LaRue explained why he still runs the event.

“It really feels good because this is what it is all about,” LaRue said. “We have been doing this for many years, both the Easter Egg hunt and the Halloween party, and it’s all about the kids.”

LaRue added that the Chocolay Lions Club has been overwhelmed with volunteer support for this year’s party.

“Usually we are running around with four or five people running the show,” LaRue explained.

He continued, “This year we have between 16 and 18 games because we have more people helping out. We have bagged candy for over 432 kids, we offered hot dogs, drinks and more.”

The Chocolay Lions Club also accepted donations at the event.

LaRue said the club is always looking for more members.

If interested in joining, you can find more information on the Chocolay Lions Club website by clicking here.

