Bells for Hospice kicks off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community kicked off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month with Bells for Hospice Tuesday night. This event is held to honor people who have died in hospice care.

Local church groups joined U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice for the program that included bells, singing, prayer and light refreshments. Organizers are hoping this event will raise awareness for hospice and show families the benefits of it.

“This ceremony is really a great opportunity for both of our hospice organizations to be a part of the community and kick off National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and the Bells for Hospice is just such a great evening,” said Jennifer Voegtline, CEO of Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice.

“This is such a great month, Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice and U.P. Home Health and Hospice, our main goal is always just making sure that enough people know about hospice so, this is a perfect month for us to work together,” said Kori Bjorne, Director of Community Services for U.P. Home Health & Hospice.

More events are planned throughout the month for National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

