Woman stabbed several times in Newberry; Boyfriend arrested for assault

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman is in the hospital and her boyfriend has been arrested following a stabbing in Newberry.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 2:00 P.M., Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post were called to a report of an assault.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman had been stabbed several times and sustained extensive injuries.

She was transported to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment and is currently stable.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Florida and the victim’s boyfriend, fled the scene on foot before Troopers arrived.

The Michigan State Police canine Team and Emergency Support Team were called to help search for the suspect. He was later found hiding in a nearby residence and was taken into custody.

He was lodged at the Luce County Jail on charges of Felonious Assault and his name is being withheld pending arraignment.

