Week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial begins with police chief testimony

Week two of Jason Sadowski's murder trial began on Monday.
Week two of Jason Sadowski's murder trial began on Monday.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday began week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial in Munising. He was charged with killing his roommate three years ago.

Munising Police Chief John Nelson took the stand to start the trial. Nelson testified about the police body cam video the court reviewed on Friday.

In the videos, Sadowski repeatedly says he did not kill Timothy Mozader. Police asked if he was in the room when Mozader died but Sadowski did not answer.

“You wanted a confession from Mr. Sadowski, isn’t that right?” asked the defense attorney.

“I wanted the truth from Mr. Sadowski,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he used his interrogation training to try to get an honest answer from Sadowski.

It’s called the Reid Technique.

“The first part of the interview was establishing rapport, talking to him, establishing a timeline,” said Nelson.

The second part is trying to find out what really happened. As part of this method, Nelson says he hoped asking about self-defense would encourage Sadowski to give an honest answer.

“I, multiple times, stated through the interview I felt he did this because it was a self-defense issue,” said Nelson. “Trying to basically make the connection and to get him to acknowledge that yes, he in fact did this. Then work on the ‘why’ from there.”

Two women also testified Monday, confirming Sadowski was in Family Dollar and at his friend’s house the day his roommate died.

Sadowski’s trial continues Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to last four more days. It’s unclear if Sadowski will take the stand.

You can read about last week’s trial here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead, three injured in Dickinson County crash
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
The Houghton High School Band and Choir have teamed up with Vollwerth Company Sausage and...
Houghton High School Band and Choir team up with Vollwerth Company for annual fundraiser
The MDOT construction project on Houghton's College Ave. has been extended to next year, with...
MDOT construction of Houghton’s College Ave. extended to 2023
4th Grade teachers dressed for Halloween
Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween