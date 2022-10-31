Week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial begins with police chief testimony

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday began week two of Jason Sadowski’s murder trial in Munising. He was charged with killing his roommate three years ago.

Munising Police Chief John Nelson took the stand to start the trial. Nelson testified about the police body cam video the court reviewed on Friday.

In the videos, Sadowski repeatedly says he did not kill Timothy Mozader. Police asked if he was in the room when Mozader died but Sadowski did not answer.

“You wanted a confession from Mr. Sadowski, isn’t that right?” asked the defense attorney.

“I wanted the truth from Mr. Sadowski,” said Nelson.

Nelson says he used his interrogation training to try to get an honest answer from Sadowski.

It’s called the Reid Technique.

“The first part of the interview was establishing rapport, talking to him, establishing a timeline,” said Nelson.

The second part is trying to find out what really happened. As part of this method, Nelson says he hoped asking about self-defense would encourage Sadowski to give an honest answer.

“I, multiple times, stated through the interview I felt he did this because it was a self-defense issue,” said Nelson. “Trying to basically make the connection and to get him to acknowledge that yes, he in fact did this. Then work on the ‘why’ from there.”

Two women also testified Monday, confirming Sadowski was in Family Dollar and at his friend’s house the day his roommate died.

Sadowski’s trial continues Tuesday. The trial is scheduled to last four more days. It’s unclear if Sadowski will take the stand.

