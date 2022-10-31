Warm end to October, warm beginnings for November

A cresting warm ridge of high pressure over the Western United States makes its eastward push towards the Midwest Monday night, with its influence already felt ahead in Upper Michigan with dry subsiding air and above-seasonal temperatures. After an overnight threat of patchy dense fog, especially near the Lake Michigan shore, daytime dissipation and heating takes over Tuesday in the region.

The pleasant weather stretch run continues midweek in the U.P. until a Canadian Prairies enters the region late Thursday, producing potentially soaking rain, few thunderstorms and gusty winds through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog -- patchy dense fog possible near the Lake Michigan shore with visibility less than a half mile

>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s (colder inland)

Tuesday, Nov. 1 & First Day of American Indian Heritage Month: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with southwest gusts over 25 mph and warm

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph and warm; increasing clouds with a rain showers west late

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy; rain, thunderstorms diminish late

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonably mild temperatures

>Highs: 50

