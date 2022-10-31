Warm end to October, warm beginnings for November

Mostly sunny skies, warmer than average temps to kick off November before rain returns late Thursday.
Mostly sunny skies, warmer than average temps to kick off November before rain returns late...
Mostly sunny skies, warmer than average temps to kick off November before rain returns late Thursday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cresting warm ridge of high pressure over the Western United States makes its eastward push towards the Midwest Monday night, with its influence already felt ahead in Upper Michigan with dry subsiding air and above-seasonal temperatures. After an overnight threat of patchy dense fog, especially near the Lake Michigan shore, daytime dissipation and heating takes over Tuesday in the region.

The pleasant weather stretch run continues midweek in the U.P. until a Canadian Prairies enters the region late Thursday, producing potentially soaking rain, few thunderstorms and gusty winds through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog -- patchy dense fog possible near the Lake Michigan shore with visibility less than a half mile

>Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s (colder inland)

Tuesday, Nov. 1 & First Day of American Indian Heritage Month: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Michigan)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with southwest gusts over 25 mph and warm

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph and warm; increasing clouds with a rain showers west late

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy; rain, thunderstorms diminish late

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with seasonably mild temperatures

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead, three injured in Dickinson County crash
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

halloween
Unseasonably warm Halloween
System from the southwest that will impact the U.P. on Friday
Pleasant conditions for most of the week
Sunny skies and warm conditions for the upcoming week
Sunny and warm weekend and Halloween day
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Friday, 10/28/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand with Ben Kouchnerkavich - Friday, 10/28/2022