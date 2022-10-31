Unseasonably warm Halloween

Above-normal temperatures and dry weather will persist through Thursday. Otherwise, our next cold front will bring scattered rain showers on Friday. Once this passes slightly cooler air settles in for the weekend. Plan on more rain showers to be around through the weekend as well.

Today: Sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures gradually decreasing

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy with some showers in the east

>Highs: Mid 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and windy conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.