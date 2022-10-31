Three dead, three injured in Dickinson County crash

DICKINSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Three people are dead and three are injured following a crash in Dickinson County Sunday.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Oct. 30 at 3:07 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s office, A 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road when the car crossed over into the southbound lane, hitting a 2006 Buick Rendezvous.

The two Felch residents traveling in the Taurus were pronounced dead.

The 46-year-old driver of the Buick was also pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old female passenger in the Buick was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A child was airlifted to Marshfield Hospital in critical condition and a second child was transported to Marshfield Hopsital to be treated for minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident; however, the crash remains under investigation.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, DNR, Norway Fire, Town & Country, North Alert, and Nordic Ambulance and Integrity Ambulance.

