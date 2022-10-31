Teal Lake holds community trick-or-treat event

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community in Negaunee opened its doors today to trick-or-treaters.

Teal Lake senior living in Negaunee held its fourth trick-or-treating event. It is the first year since covid that it was held indoors.

Elders passed out candy and dressed in costumes to celebrate Halloween. The event allowed the community and family members to fill their bags full of candy and spend time with the residents.

“I am excited I think most of the residents are excited,” Jessica LaPine Teal Lake employee said. “It is fun to have visitors anytime but when you get to dress up and hand out candy and see little humans running around it is even better.”

