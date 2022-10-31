Teal Lake holds community trick-or-treat event

A resident at Teal Lake laughs as she hands out candy at a community trick-or-treating event.
A resident at Teal Lake laughs as she hands out candy at a community trick-or-treating event.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior living community in Negaunee opened its doors today to trick-or-treaters.

Teal Lake senior living in Negaunee held its fourth trick-or-treating event. It is the first year since covid that it was held indoors.

Elders passed out candy and dressed in costumes to celebrate Halloween. The event allowed the community and family members to fill their bags full of candy and spend time with the residents.

“I am excited I think most of the residents are excited,” Jessica LaPine Teal Lake employee said. “It is fun to have visitors anytime but when you get to dress up and hand out candy and see little humans running around it is even better.”

To view pictures from today visit Teal Lake’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Election machine vendors have a lot of requirements to fill out to be eligible for use.
UP election officials detail voting security measures
Michigan Department of Transportation
Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
The Houghton High School Band and Choir have teamed up with Vollwerth Company Sausage and...
Houghton High School Band and Choir team up with Vollwerth Company for annual fundraiser