The Ryan Report - Oct. 30, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the last Sunday of October speaking with Northern Michigan University Athletic Director, Rick Comley.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with former NMU and Michigan State University hockey coach, Rick Comley to discuss his return to NMU and what his role as Athletic Director will entail for the Wildcat athletic department.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

