Roundabout paving to begin Wednesday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41/M-28 in Marquette will be closed at the Front Street roundabout for nighttime paving work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3.

Beginning at 6 p.m. each evening, the roundabout and bypass lanes will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The detour is expected to be lifted by 6 a.m. the following morning. Construction is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

According to MDOT, the work is part of MDOT’s $3.7 million investment to rebuild 0.6 miles of highway. The project includes asphalt rebuilding; cold milling and asphalt resurfacing of the roundabout; watermain, storm sewer and drainage repairs and improvements; traffic signal work; signs; and pavement markings. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 47 jobs.

