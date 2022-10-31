Pleasant conditions for most of the week

Sunny and pleasant conditions are shaping up to last for most of the week and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures are on the rise for Tuesday through Thursday and some experiencing low 70s by Thursday. By the end of the week rain chances rise mostly for the overnight of Thursday into Friday. Right now some out west could possibly experience mixed precipitation but some aspects of the system Friday could change.

Monday, Halloween: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer air; occasional air

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s; isolated areas could see high 60s

Wednesday: More sunny skies and above average temperatures

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Thursday: Warm air linger with clear skies in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 60s; isolated areas could experience temperatures near 70°

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered showers

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain possible

>Highs: 60s

