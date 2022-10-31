Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday.

Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies.

The general manager of Drifa, Crissa Karavas, said it was a perfect day to celebrate.

“We’ve been actually celebrating all week,” said Karavas. “We had tailgate last night and live music the night before, and spooky trivia. Tomorrow we’re doing a Halloween themed open mic night so we’re just celebrating all week.”

Drifa plans to host more holiday themed events throughout November and December.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.