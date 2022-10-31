Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday.
Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies.
The general manager of Drifa, Crissa Karavas, said it was a perfect day to celebrate.
“We’ve been actually celebrating all week,” said Karavas. “We had tailgate last night and live music the night before, and spooky trivia. Tomorrow we’re doing a Halloween themed open mic night so we’re just celebrating all week.”
Drifa plans to host more holiday themed events throughout November and December.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.