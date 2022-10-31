Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun

People come out to carve pumpkins at Drifa Brewing Company
People come out to carve pumpkins at Drifa Brewing Company(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families gathered at a Marquette brewery to celebrate the fall season on Sunday.

Drifa Brewing Company hosted a fall fun event. Tickets were available ahead of time or at the door on a first come, first serve basis. Participants carved pumpkins and decorated cookies.

The general manager of Drifa, Crissa Karavas, said it was a perfect day to celebrate.

“We’ve been actually celebrating all week,” said Karavas. “We had tailgate last night and live music the night before, and spooky trivia. Tomorrow we’re doing a Halloween themed open mic night so we’re just celebrating all week.”

Drifa plans to host more holiday themed events throughout November and December.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Suspicious social media post investigated at Manistique Middle and High School
Stephanie Halliday (left) and husband Joshua Halliday (right) cut their cake, surrounded by...
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
U.P. Fun With Friends
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend

Latest News

A dog poses for a photo at the Harry Potter themed booth at Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette.
Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event
A racer does a wheelie while he competes in the final day of the Keweenaw Cup.
Racers compete in final day of Keweenaw Cup
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
Costume of the day!
Main Street Calumet hosts Halloween activities