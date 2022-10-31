Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin

(wanf)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the DOJ, on Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County, Wis. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to identify the remains. At this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the area.

If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, DCI encourages you to call and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.

