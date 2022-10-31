Houghton High School Band and Choir team up with Vollwerth Company for annual fundraiser

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton High School band and choir has teamed up with Hancock’s Vollwerth and Company Sausage Manufacturing for their annual class fundraiser.

Students are selling a variety of different meat boxes including a breakfast box with sausage and bacon and a king of meats sampler.

HHS Band Director Kelly Fontaine says she decided to reach out to the company after it was suggested by her husband.

“My husband works for Vollwerth’s,” said Fontaine. “It was his idea. We had personal contact, and so that’s why we started working with them. I believe that this is Vollwerth’s first fundraiser, and we’re excited to be working with them.”

Fontaine says they decided to move away from selling fruit after 22 years.

“For about 22 years, we’ve been selling fruits, and we’ve been concerned about the product when it comes in,” continued Fontaine. “Sometimes it’s great, and sometimes it’s not so great, and it gets frustrating. So, we thought we’d team up with Vollwerth’s. We always know their product is wonderful, and we’re hoping this is a huge success.”

All funds will go towards the annual senior class trip to Chicago as well as new drum instruments and scholarships.

Band and choir representatives say they hope to continue working with Vollwerth’s for future fundraisers.

“We really like the aspect of having a local company,” added Fontaine. “If something goes wrong, I can just walk across the bridge or make a quick phone call, and the product will be right here.”

The fundraiser will run until November 7th.

For more information, contact Kelly Fontaine at kfontaine@hpts.us, or Hillary Arundel at harundel@hpts.us.

