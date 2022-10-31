Fresh Coast Beauty transforms the Morning News team into the Sanderson Sisters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween! The TV6 Morning News wouldn’t let the day go by without celebrating.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty was recruited to transform the news team into the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Tia Trudgeon gets made over into Mary Sanderson, a look that you can recreate at home.

Fresh Coast Beauty gives Tia Trudgeon a Halloween hairdo.

Fresh Coast Beauty begins Tia's "Mary Sanderson" makeover.

Alyssa Erwin takes on Sarah Sanderson, Elizabeth Peterson becomes Winifred, and Jennifer steps into the role of Binx, the cat.

Fresh Coast Beauty starts Halloween makeovers on Alyssa and Jennifer.

The TV6 Morning News Team transforms into the Sanderson Sisters for Halloween, thanks to makeup artist Jess with Fresh Coast Beauty.

You can catch Mariin-Glomp on Upper Michigan Today to demonstrate special effects makeup.

Have a fun, safe, and happy Halloween!

