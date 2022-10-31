Fresh Coast Beauty transforms the Morning News team into the Sanderson Sisters
It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween! The TV6 Morning News wouldn’t let the day go by without celebrating.
Jessica Mariin-Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty was recruited to transform the news team into the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.
Tia Trudgeon gets made over into Mary Sanderson, a look that you can recreate at home.
Alyssa Erwin takes on Sarah Sanderson, Elizabeth Peterson becomes Winifred, and Jennifer steps into the role of Binx, the cat.
You can catch Mariin-Glomp on Upper Michigan Today to demonstrate special effects makeup.
Have a fun, safe, and happy Halloween!
