Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to create cuts, scars, gashes with special effects makeup

Catch it on Upper Michigan Today episode 151, Halloween edition!
Jess from Fresh Coast Beauty helps UMT celebrate Halloween.
Jess from Fresh Coast Beauty helps UMT celebrate Halloween.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!

If you don’t know your municipality’s trick-or-treat hours, take a look here.

Fresh Coast Beauty helps the ladies of Upper Michigan Today get into Halloween mode.

Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are fully made up and in costume, thanks to the work of Fresh Coast Beauty during the TV6 Morning News.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp specializes in all types of makeup looks, including special effects makeup.

The makeup artist demonstrates how to create cuts, scars, and gashes.

Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to make cuts, scars, and gashes with special effects makeup.

Mariin-Glomp says prosthetics putty is another way to achieve a specific look for your Halloween costume.

Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to use prosthetics putty.

And if gore isn’t your thing this Halloween, Mariin-Glomp shows you how to make glitter stick to your body.

Fresh Coast Beauty demonstrates glitter body tattoos.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today celebrates Halloween
Upper Michigan Today celebrates Halloween
Drivers continue to follow fluctuating prices at the pump.
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop below $4 a gallon on average
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
People come out to carve pumpkins at Drifa Brewing Company
Marquette brewery celebrates fall season with family fun