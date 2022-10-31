Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to create cuts, scars, gashes with special effects makeup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happy Halloween!

If you don’t know your municipality’s trick-or-treat hours, take a look here.

Fresh Coast Beauty helps the ladies of Upper Michigan Today get into Halloween mode.

Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are fully made up and in costume, thanks to the work of Fresh Coast Beauty during the TV6 Morning News.

Jessica Mariin-Glomp specializes in all types of makeup looks, including special effects makeup.

The makeup artist demonstrates how to create cuts, scars, and gashes.

Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to make cuts, scars, and gashes with special effects makeup.

Mariin-Glomp says prosthetics putty is another way to achieve a specific look for your Halloween costume.

Fresh Coast Beauty shows you how to use prosthetics putty.

And if gore isn’t your thing this Halloween, Mariin-Glomp shows you how to make glitter stick to your body.

Fresh Coast Beauty demonstrates glitter body tattoos.

