Former HBAM president inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - L.R. Swadley, former Home Builders Association of Michigan (”HBAM”) president, has been inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.

The first HBAM president from the Upper Peninsula, Swadley spent 40 years in the construction and development industry, holding a Certified Graduate Builder (CGB) designation from the National Association of Home Builders, an organization in which he has served as a member of the Board of Directors.

“The Home Builders Association of Michigan has had many great leaders over the years and LR truly exemplifies someone who has given back and helped the industry be stronger in our state,” said Bob Filka, HBAM CEO. “Swadley is a visionary who, among other things, helped direct our state association’s focus on the need for more workforce/missing middle housing. He was sounding the alarm back in 2016 and 2017, long before the crisis grew into what many now recognize today. He is a believer in the American Dream of homeownership and is a passionate leader who truly deserves this recognition.”

Swadley’s nominator described him as someone who is dedicated to his profession and is a strong believer in community service.

“I was completely shocked to receive this incredible recognition,” said Swadley. “I am humbled to accept this honor on behalf of all the hardworking men and women of the Michigan homebuilding industry.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

Brian Helfert is now charged with 18 new felonies.
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy returns to court for pretrial conferences
Three dead, three injured in Dickinson County crash
Drivers continue to follow fluctuating prices at the pump.
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop below $4 a gallon on average
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan