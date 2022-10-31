Former HBAM president inducted into Michigan Construction Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - L.R. Swadley, former Home Builders Association of Michigan (”HBAM”) president, has been inducted into the Michigan Construction Hall of Fame.

The first HBAM president from the Upper Peninsula, Swadley spent 40 years in the construction and development industry, holding a Certified Graduate Builder (CGB) designation from the National Association of Home Builders, an organization in which he has served as a member of the Board of Directors.

“The Home Builders Association of Michigan has had many great leaders over the years and LR truly exemplifies someone who has given back and helped the industry be stronger in our state,” said Bob Filka, HBAM CEO. “Swadley is a visionary who, among other things, helped direct our state association’s focus on the need for more workforce/missing middle housing. He was sounding the alarm back in 2016 and 2017, long before the crisis grew into what many now recognize today. He is a believer in the American Dream of homeownership and is a passionate leader who truly deserves this recognition.”

Swadley’s nominator described him as someone who is dedicated to his profession and is a strong believer in community service.

“I was completely shocked to receive this incredible recognition,” said Swadley. “I am humbled to accept this honor on behalf of all the hardworking men and women of the Michigan homebuilding industry.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.