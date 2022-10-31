Dickinson County elementary schools celebrate Halloween

IRON MOUNTAIN & KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - When you go trick-or-treating, you typically try and find the house giving away the full-size candy bars. 4th graders at Woodland Elementary, however, spent the afternoon trick-or-treating at a nearby senior living home.

“To have them see the kids and enjoy them. One of the things I think is so great is that we get to go inside this year. Last year we paraded around by the windows. It’s great for them to feel like they are a part of the Halloween festivities,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary School Principal.

Freeman Nursing Home is next door to the elementary school. Almost everyone at Woodland was in school today and Petschar says this is one of the best days of the year

“I would say it’s number one, partly because it is my favorite day. We’ve told ghost stories in the E-K pod, we are having fun,” Petschar said.

Across town, North Elementary has hosted a Halloween parade for more than 25 years. This was the first time holding it since the pandemic.

“When the kids came to school this morning dressed in their costumes, they were all over the place. We had a witch on the roof that the kids saw it waving at them saying happy Halloween,” said Andy Mendini, North Elementary School Principal.

The staff at North Elementary dressed as characters from the movie 101 Dalmatians. Parents got to see their kids parade around the gym and the kids are eager to get candy tonight.

