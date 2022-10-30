Tacomo Dog Training holds puppy trick-or-treat event

A dog poses for a photo at the Harry Potter themed booth at Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette.
A dog poses for a photo at the Harry Potter themed booth at Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs in Marquette Township sported their Halloween costumes a day early for a puppy trick-or-treating event.

Tacomo Dog Training in Marquette held its first-ever doggy trick-or-treat. Dogs were able to come in with a costume and even take a picture at a Harry Potter-themed photobooth.

“In the generation that we are in right now, we have a lot of people who are more dog parents instead of kid parents which is awesome,” Tacamo Dog Training Owner Kim Benson-Custard said. “We are both but we want to celebrate that because are also dog parents and of course we want opportunities to take our dogs out and treat them just like our children.”

Tacomo is hosting a group dog walk next weekend at Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

