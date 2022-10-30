Racers compete in final day of Keweenaw Cup

A racer does a wheelie while he competes in the final day of the Keweenaw Cup.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Racers met at the campground Sunday afternoon in Lake Linden to finish the final day of the Keweenaw Cup.

The two-race series is a part of the UPCross which is a seven-race series spanning across the U.P. the competition Sunday featured kid’s, women’s and men’s races.

“UPCross is a relaxed and super fun way into getting into doing cyclocross it is the only series up here. Some of the people get into here and go to other bigger races in other places,” Keweenaw Cup Race Director Drew Wilson said.

Wilson says the race does a good job of making sure everyone can enjoy.

“It has a lot of appeal because of the family friendliness and the way that we run the UPCross series. I think it is just a good time and there is not a lot else to do this time of year,” Wilson said.

The track had hurdles and racers had to traverse the beach on Lake Linden.

“We don’t usually have that much sand,” Keweenaw Cup Racer Bruce Pletka said. “It is typical when people race in Europe. It is a very big event in Belgium, the Netherlands and France.”

Pletka says his favorite part is his fellow competitors including his son.

“The favorite part of the race is always the people,” Pletka said. “My son races in class A which is the upper class and just being able to race with my son at the same venue is always a lot of fun.”

Pletka’s son Jeremy says it is a truly family-friendly environment.

“It is definitely a family event,” Pletka said. “I would say through the years there are more and more families that participate.”

This season is 11-year-old Jackson Rink’s first but he says the experience is one he will never forget.

“If you try cyclocross it can actually change your life,” Rink said.

The final race is next Saturday in Harvey. To view the current standings of the UPCross visit its website.

