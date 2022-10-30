NMU hockey gets win over UAF

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but UAF was able to tally their own the even it 1-1 after the 1st period. NMU controlled the 2nd, scoring twice and leading in shots 10-7. David Keefer and Josh Zinger lit the lamp in the period. Despite a late third period goal from UAF with the net empty, Northern held on for the 3-2 win and series split.

The Wildcats jumped in front early on the power play, as Josh Zinger sent a slapshot from the blue line that Artem Shlaine redirected into the net. It didn’t take long for the game to once again be tied as Harrison Israels lit the lamp less than a minute later on the Fairbanks power play for a 1-1 score early. The Nanooks had several good looks around the crease as the period progressed, but Beni Halasz stood tall in between the pipes with some timely stops. With 1:30 left, AJ Vanderbeck was whistled for a trip, but the Wildcats were able to reach the period’s end with the score remaining 1-1. UAF led in shots on goal 11-6.

After the first five-plus minutes of the period flew by, NMU went to the power play and Josh Zinger sent a wrist shot top corner for his first career goal. AJ Vanderbeck and Andre Ghantous assisted. NMU had another ensuing power play following the goal, but the penalty kill unit for the Nanooks was able to get the kill this time around. Off the faceoff, Alex Frye relayed the puck to David Keefer who lit the lamp for a 3-1 NMU lead with 3:04 left on the clock in the period. NMU trailed in shots 18-16 through 40 minutes despite the two-goal advantage.

With 16:44 left, Nathan Butler got tagged for a five-minute major for boarding. NMU faced a big stretch of penalty kill. The special teams unit stood up to the task, fighting off an aggressive attack from the Nanooks to return to full strength. With the net empty, the Nanooks pulled within one with just over a minute left. Harrison Israels got his second of the night. NMU was able to withstand the final charge from UAF to hold on for the 3-2 win.

NMU will resume CCHA play next weekend as they make the trip to the eastern end of the U.P. for two contests with the Lake Superior State Lakers as part of the season series for the Cappo Cup.

