Main Street Calumet hosts Halloween activities

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet families celebrated Halloween early on Saturday. Main Street Calumet had events all over the city.

One was pumpkin carving at Romona’s Bakery. owner Courtney Tucker said her co-workers are the secret weapon.

“They got my back you know. I was just able to go home and take a nap for an hour,” said Tucker. “We’ve got long days, and I don’t think I would be able to do it without them.”

With this being Ramona’s Bakery’s first year doing this event, Trucker said she hopes this becomes an annual thing. Across town, community members were trick-or-treating out of their trunks.

Main Streat Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien said the inspiration came from the Houghton Treat Street event.

“We wanted to do something similar but not exactly the same. We don’t have exactly the density of businesses that they have in Houghton,” said Polzien. “So, we instituted the trunk or treat event where we can invite our residents from the more rural parts of our community who might not get those regular trick or treaters to have an opportunity to have that trick or treating experience.”

Some businesses passed out hot cider and snacks during the event. Polzien also said they found a unique way to get vehicles involved in trick-or-treating.

“You will see a variety of setups out there. Some people get incredibly creative with the back of their vehicle,” said Polzien. “Some of us like myself maybe stick to just more like pumpkins and that is the extent of what we can handle.”

Organizers said the main goal of these events is to connect with the people in the community.

