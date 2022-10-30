Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day

Vintage kids' snowmobiles on display at Gwinn club
Vintage kids' snowmobiles on display at Gwinn club(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities.

This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club Member, Laurie VanDamme said there was plenty to do throughout the day.

“We had two snowmobile dealerships that came down with some snowmobiles to purchase and clothing. We had a balloon toss so everybody here could win a prize today,” VanDamme said. “Free popcorn antique snowmobiles and we have young kids inside our building right now that are still doing craft projects.”

Throughout the fall season the Forsyth club will be holding snowmobile and ATV classes for younger riders.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Stephanie Halliday (left) and husband Joshua Halliday (right) cut their cake, surrounded by...
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
Known as the Keweenaw Heartlands, The Nature Conservancy closed on the acquisition of 22,700...
The Nature Conservancy announces major land acquisition in Keweenaw County
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
In the coming weeks the Marquette Shunk building will be sold
Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale

Latest News

The Iron Kings (in pink) posed with the Ice Hawks (in black) before the fundraiser game
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
Youth Costume Contest winner
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
Ski enthusiasts check out the Pine Mountain Ski Swap
Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap
People running in costume in the Trick or Trot race.
Queen City Running Company holds annual Trick or Trot race