Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was “Snowmobile Day” and a Marquette County club is celebrating the day with various activities.

This the first time the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club are participating for the special day. Vintage snowmobiles and a large groomer from the Michigan DNR were on display.

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club Member, Laurie VanDamme said there was plenty to do throughout the day.

“We had two snowmobile dealerships that came down with some snowmobiles to purchase and clothing. We had a balloon toss so everybody here could win a prize today,” VanDamme said. “Free popcorn antique snowmobiles and we have young kids inside our building right now that are still doing craft projects.”

Throughout the fall season the Forsyth club will be holding snowmobile and ATV classes for younger riders.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.