DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game

The Iron Kings (in pink) posed with the Ice Hawks (in black) before the fundraiser game
The Iron Kings (in pink) posed with the Ice Hawks (in black) before the fundraiser game
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bantam hockey teams played a cancer fundraiser game this weekend.

The Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association Iron Kings faced off against the Iron River Ice Hawks Saturday. The event was the brainchild of Seth Greenleaf, an Iron Kings player. He came up with the idea less than two months ago, but community members stepped in to make sure the game happened this weekend.

Greenleaf says he could not have done it without the support of his community.

“We had multiple people from our team and other people around helping us put it together,” said Greenleaf. “We have a lot of gift baskets in the lobby that people have donated. We also have over $3,000 in sponsorships from a ton of places around town.”

All proceeds from the event went to the Dickinson County Cancer Loan Closet and the Iron River Cancer Unit.

