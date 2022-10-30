Constellation Farmstead host disc golf contest

Attendee throwing.
Attendee throwing.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Constellation Farmstead held a disk throwing contest.

Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in the U.P. The sport similar to the rules in golf in that the goal is to have the lowest score. But instead of a ball or a club, just a disc is used. During the contest today there were two rounds - a morning and an afternoon tee time.

During this event, freshly pressed hot cider, hot chocolate, and caramel apples were available for purchase.

“There playing best of two rounds across their best score and the top five places on the leader board will end up winning some prizes and things like that we are also doing a separate costume contest, so folks are getting judged on the best doubles costume or the best singles costume,” said Constellation Farmstead Owner AJ Constellation.

Moving forward the owners said they hope to one day start a disc golf league.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerry Fisk mugshot
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
Suspicious social media post investigated at Manistique Middle and High School
Stephanie Halliday (left) and husband Joshua Halliday (right) cut their cake, surrounded by...
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
U.P. Fun With Friends
UP Fun With Friends to host grand opening this weekend
Class picture.
UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires

Latest News

The Iron Kings (in pink) posed with the Ice Hawks (in black) before the fundraiser game
DAHA Iron Kings play Iron River Ice Hawks in fundraiser hockey game
Vintage kids' snowmobiles on display at Gwinn club
Gwinn club commemorates snowmobiles on unique day
Youth Costume Contest winner
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts new Pumpkin Walk
Ski enthusiasts check out the Pine Mountain Ski Swap
Pine Mountain hosts Ski Swap