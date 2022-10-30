Constellation Farmstead host disc golf contest

PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the Constellation Farmstead held a disk throwing contest.

Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in the U.P. The sport similar to the rules in golf in that the goal is to have the lowest score. But instead of a ball or a club, just a disc is used. During the contest today there were two rounds - a morning and an afternoon tee time.

During this event, freshly pressed hot cider, hot chocolate, and caramel apples were available for purchase.

“There playing best of two rounds across their best score and the top five places on the leader board will end up winning some prizes and things like that we are also doing a separate costume contest, so folks are getting judged on the best doubles costume or the best singles costume,” said Constellation Farmstead Owner AJ Constellation.

Moving forward the owners said they hope to one day start a disc golf league.

