Wildcats Find Redemption Against Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Wayne State University Warriors this afternoon in Detroit.

Wayne State opened up the scoring with a point, but an error gave NMU one. Olivia Webber earned the second point for the ‘Cats will a strong kill on the court. Rayne Thompson quickly popped the ball over to tie the set at three. A kill by Meghan Meyer began a run for the ‘Cats. The score climbed to 7-4.

The score climbed to 9-9, but a kill from Thompson gave the advantage to NMU. The Warriors also had an attack error following. The Warriors tried to make a comeback, but an ace from Jacqueline Smith stopped them. The score was now 15-13. The Warriors dumped it into the net on a serve, and gave the ‘Cats the ball. Meyer stepped to the line, but WSU could not retrieve the ball. The ‘Cats now lead 20-14. WSU tried to climb, but the ‘Cats secured the first set, 25-15.

Wayne State earned the first four points of set two, but an attack error put the ‘Cats on the board. Stark earned two kills and brought the score to 4-5. With the ‘Cats at 5-6, an ace by Caylie Barlage tied it up. Meghan Meyer followed with two strategic kills to bring the ‘Cats into the lead. Barlage served up another ace to force the Warriors into a timeout. The score was 9-6. The Warriors made a comeback and pushed the score to 9-11. A kill by Stark and an error brought the set to a tie. With rallies going back and forth, the set was now all square at 15. Olivia Webber gave the one-up to the ‘Cats. The score was a tossup going into the final points, but NMU claimed it 26-24.

Wayne State earned the first point, but the ‘Cats went on a run and tallied four. The warriors tried to bounce back but had a bad set to push the score to 5-3. Meyer followed with a kill. Many points later, Meghan Meyer killed one on the court. The Warriors followed with an error that brought the score to 9-5. They called a timeout. Meyer came off strong from the short break and tallied another.

At a score of 12-7, a service error on the Warriors allowed the ‘Cats to tally another. The Warriors slowly tried to climb the scoreboard, but Lizzy Stark killed the ball to shut it down. The score now sat at 15-9. This allowed the ‘Cats to go on a three-point run. WSU went on a streak to lessen the gap to 18-16, but a ball from Lauren Van Remortel to Lizzy Stark shut it down quickly. The ‘Cats were looking strong and finished the match in the third posting a score of 25-18.

The team will head home to take on the Purdue Northwest Pride on Nov. 4, 2022. The first serve is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.